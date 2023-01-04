POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne Sylvia Gianiotes, 86, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 27 at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.



She was born May 11, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Sophia Arsen Noyer.



Corinne graduated from East High School in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was employed as a realtor for All Aces Realty in Bradenton, Florida, up until her illness a year ago.

Prior to moving to Florida in 1990, Corinne resided in Boardman and with her husband, owned and operated Raymond’s Restaurant. She also worked at Mahoning County Disaster Services for several years.

Corinne enjoyed playing cards and traveling but most of all she was dedicated to taking care of her family.



Corinne is survived by her daughter, Selena (Steve) Sofocleous with whom she made her home with in Poland; son, Raymond Mastrey of Bradenton, Florida; four grandchildren, Christie (Logan) Morrison, Stacy (Dan) Ramun, Lisa (Dominic) Peters and Stephen Sofocleous; four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Ily, Justis and Dominik and a sister, Kathryn Corsi of St. Petersburg, Florida.



She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Mastrey whom she married August 24, 1957 and passed away July 22, 1980; her second husband, Spiro Gianiotes; a son, David Mastrey and two brothers, Jack and Ronald Noyer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.





In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

