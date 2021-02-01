Corey Michaliszyn, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Michaliszyn, 48, peacefully passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer.

Corey was born on October 13, 1972, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania but spent most of his childhood and early adult life in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a lover of music, movies and video gaming. He was a great guitarist and had such a creative imagination that no 10,000 piece Lego set stood a chance. He collected movies and owned every gamer console invented.

He was an alarm technician for SOS Security.

Corey leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Sara, whom he married on May 3, 2008 in Tucson, Arizona; two beautiful daughters, Riley (age 11) and Natalie (age 9); his parents, Frank and Anita (Hildabidle) and his brother, Mark (Ganette) and family.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, February 2 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. all at Zion Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be put towards the girls’ futures

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.