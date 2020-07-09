Cora Jean “Corky” Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cora “Corky” J. Brown, 81, passed away early Saturday morning, July 4, at Heritage Manor.

She was born April 5, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Cora A. (Miller) Phillips.

Cora was a 1957 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a bus driver for Mathews Local Schools for 19 years and was president of the OAPSE Union.

She enjoyed sewing, reading Amish books, crocheting and loved getting her nails done. Cora especially loved crocheting baby hats for local hospitals.

She is survived by her three daughters, Michele (Dave) Skebo of Hubbard, Lori (Joe) Kalan of Hartville and Carrie (Tom) Battison of Girard; two sons, Doug Brown of Groton, Connecticut and David (Angela) Brown of Austintown; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert (Bill) Phillips Brown of Akron.

Cora was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Brown, who passed away October 1, 2005.

Private family services were held.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austinown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.