Constance Marie Iaconis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Marie Iaconis, 85, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Youngstown.

She was the daughter of Sam and Rose Lepore Traino and was affectionately called Connie.

Connie was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School and a graduate of the Youngstown Cosmetology School. She worked from her home so she could enjoy being with her family and her grandchildren.

She loved cooking, baking, crocheting and being a homemaker. She devoted her life to being a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to serve those around her and lived life with her family by her side.

She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Nicholas (Christ Our Savior Parish) Church.

Connie is survived by her two daughters, Catherine DelBoccio of Struthers and Rose Marie (Douglas) Gray of Poland; four grandchildren, Christian, Melissa, Monica and Marissa and six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Dominic, Amelia, Arabella, Giovanni and Anthony. She is also survived by her sisters, Rita Restaino of Girard and Rosalie Nolfi of Lowellville and her brothers, Ralph Traino and Samuel Traino of Austintown and Vincent Traino of Boardman.

Her husband, Dominic Iaconis, whom she married January 28, 1954, preceded her in death February 19, 1998.

She also was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sam and Rose Lepore Traino; sisters, Frances Traino, Mary Mester, Lena Caimano, Nina Sibeto, Ann Sibeto, Antoinette Simon, Joann Leardi and Francis Reents and brother, Joseph Traino.

A private family memorial is being planned to celebrate Connie’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Youngstown.

She will be greatly missed, and her memory cherished in gratitude of a beautiful life shared with the world. May angels lead her home.

