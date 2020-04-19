Colleen G. Ribarich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen G. Ribarich, 98, passed away Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, with her loving family by her side.

She was born August 19, 1921 in Warren, a daughter of the late George and Alene McCaslin.

Colleen was a lifelong area resident who graduated from Warren G Harding High School in 1939.

During World War II, she worked in the steel mills to serve her country. After raising her two young children, Colleen became a head cashier for Krogers from 1951 to 1982.

Colleen enjoyed gardening, remodeling her many homes and polka dancing. She was a great baker and her family looked forward to her delicious pies and deviled eggs at family gatherings.

Colleen leaves her daughter, Colleen Williams of Austintown; son, Bill Kelley of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Robert (Marie) Houston, Colleen Brewer, Kelly (Bruce) Tamarkin and Lisa Kelley; seven great-grandchildren, Bobby and Ryan Houston, Tyler, Connor and Sam Tamarkin, Abby (Talen) Brewer and Archie and Ben Parker and a brother, Raymond McCaslin of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, William Kelley; a son-in-law, John Williams; grandson-in-law, Doug Brewer; a sister, Carol McCaslin and two brothers, Bob McCaslin and George McCaslin, Jr.

Special thanks to her son, Bill, who cared for her the past seven years. Colleen always enjoyed their afternoon car rides and meals together.

The family would like to thank MVI Hospice Care and the nurses at Masternick Memorial for the great care and kindness they provided the past few weeks.

Private family services were held and burial took place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made, in Colleen’s memory, to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

