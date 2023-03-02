CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Clyde Alva Richardson, III, 79, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, with family by his side, at Hospice House in Poland.

Clyde was born November 21, 1943, in Salem, to Patricia Case Richardson and Clyde Alva Richardson, II.

He graduated from Columbiana High School in the Class of 1961 and served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964.

He worked as a general foreman at General Motors Corp. in Lordstown for 30 years; during his employment he helped many charitable organizations by serving on the GM Lordstown Advisers Committee.

He then worked at Lear Seating from 1997 to 2007.

He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, hosting family picnics, watching NASCAR, the Cincinnati Bengals and playing the slot machines. He invented “One Bounce Volleyball” and the Richardson “Jump” that was famous among his family members.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice Richardson; children and their spouses, Kathy (Terry) Kemats, Beth Richardson, Vicky (Steve) Shear, Kristen Richardson, Tim (Gina) VonKroge, Jodi Richardson, Vicky (Scott) McFeely, David Samora, Becky (Jeff) Cain; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his brothers and their spouses, Larry Richardson, Gary (Dorothy) Richardson, Jeff (Patty) Richardson and Tom (Diane) Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Gail Richardson; his son, Terry Richardson; his grandson, Robby Crihfield; and sisters, Linda Richardson and Denise Ozenghar.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.