Clinton C. McIntyre, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton C. McIntyre, 45, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Clinton was born June 4, 1974, in Warren, a son of James C. and Christine (Ciapala) McIntyre, Sr.

He was a 1992 graduate of Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Clinton was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 213, where he also was a member of their dart league. He enjoyed camping trips, being on the lake and fishing. Clint was an avid sports fan and was a strong supporter of the Browns, Indians and Ohio State.

Clint is survived by his parents of South Daytona, Flordia; son, Clinton James “CJ” McIntyre; twin daughters, Ashlyn McIntyre and Jaynelee McIntyre, both of Brecksville; brother, James C. (Doreen) McIntyre, Jr., of Naperville, Illinois and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Clint was also preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr’s Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.