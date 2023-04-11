AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clement J. Smreck, 102, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Humility House.

Clement was born October 1, 1920, in Hnilec, Slovakia, the son of Klement and Paulina Klein Smreck. He moved to the United States when he was five.

Clement served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. He was honorably discharged after being wounded in battle and was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star medals.

Clement was an electrician and was employed by US Steel until it closed. He then worked at Republic Steel, from where he retired. He also did carpentry work on the side.

Clement is survived by three daughters, Kathy Smreck of Austintown, Barb (Louis) Camacci of Austintown and Caroline (Jerry) Allen of Boardman; son, Patrick Smreck of Austintown; two sisters, Matilda Chachko of Struthers and Margaret Swansigner of Boardman; four grandchildren, Kristen (Paul) Jaros, Kimberley (Matt) Miller, Cassandra Allen and Mackenzie (fiancé, Randall Walters) Allen; four great-grandchildren, Tyler (fiancée, Alexa Summerville) Jaros, Cameron Jaros, Casey Miller and Madeline Miller and nieces and nephews that he spent time with during the holidays.

In addition to his parents, Clement was preceded in death by his wife, Kayte (Teuscher) Smreck; his first wife, Evelyn Sidaway Smreck; sisters, Martha Barnes and Magdeline Koziel and brothers-in-law, Don Chachko, Steve Swansigner and Joseph Koziel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where calling hours will be held one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clement’s name and in honor of his great-grandson, Cameron Jaros, may be made to the University Hospital Institutional Relations and Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101; or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.

Clement’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Humility House and Harmony Hospice for their care and support in his last days.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.