Claudia Amon, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia Amon, 67, died Sunday morning, May 24, at her residence.

Claudia was born February 27, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles and Esther Bertolasio Amon.

She was a graduate of Joseph Badger High School and retired from Delphi Packard.

Claudia enjoyed the luncheons with her condo association friends and talking on the phone. She kept everything immaculate; it was always “top notch.”

Claudia leaves her mother, Esther Amon of Fowler; her daughter, Stacy (David) Patterson of San Antonio; her two sisters, Paula (Gary) Kirby of Girard and Ilona (Richard) Booth of Brookfield; her brother, Christopher Amon of Fowler and her two grandchildren, Victoria and Travis Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles and her brother, Bruce Amon.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

