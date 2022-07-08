STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence B. Martin, 63 of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Clarence, also known as Tom and Shorty in his younger years, was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania and grew up in Struthers, Ohio. He was the son of Herman and Nelma (Yeager) Martin (both deceased.) Tom’s siblings were Donald Martin (deceased) and Chuck Martin.

Tom attended Struthers City Schools and was enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years with an honorable discharge.

Tom worked in the construction field, mainly as a concrete finisher. He always gave credit to Ed “Boomer” Bokros for teaching him all he knew about concrete finishing.

Tom was a self-taught musician and could learn songs just by listening to them. Tom played the acoustic guitar, the electric bass guitar, the keyboard and drums. He enjoyed rock music mostly from the ‘60s through the 80s. Tom made many friends while growing up in Struthers, playing in rock bands and then on-the-job. He also lived in several different places including Florida, California and his favorite location, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Tom enjoyed riding on his motorcycle, fishing, cooking and spending time with family. He was a friendly person who could strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

Tom is survived by his children, Cassandra Martin of Struthers, Ohio, Jason (Danielle) Martin of Indian Rock Beach, Florida and Carissa Martin of Columbus, Ohio. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Gianna Martin, CJ Martin and Joleen Martin. Tom also had many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial gathering at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m.

