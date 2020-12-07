Clarence “Jack” M. Kobus, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence M. “Jack” Kobus, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Vibra Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 19, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of Raymond J. and Valerie M. (Batyski) Kobus.

Jack was a 1962 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1969 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed at the East Ohio Gas Company as a Field Clerk for over 33 years. Following his retirement he drove for Western Reserve Leasing assisting local funeral homes as a funeral attendant.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Kubrin) Kobus, whom he married on December 2, 1967; two daughters, Kimberly (Anthony) Berry of Poland and Lori (Michael) DeCore of Poland; two brothers, Lawrence (MaryAnn) Kobus of Hubbard and Dr. Raymond J. (Janis) Kobus of Powell; four grandchildren that he adored, Tyler and Travis Berry and Morgan and Carson DeCore; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Elaine McMurray, of Naples, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Elizabeth Kobus.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Thank you to the staff of Vibra for all of their loving care of Jack and the kindness they showed his family.

The family requests any material donations in his name be made to Vibra Hospital, of Mahoning Valley, 8049 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.