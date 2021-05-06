Claire T. Harmson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claire Harmson, 92, died peacefully Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021, at her home at Wickshire of Poland Assisted Living.

Claire was born March 21, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Katherine Spazk Ryzner.

She was a graduate of South High School and worked for Dollar Bank for many years. Claire took time off to raise her children and returned back to the bank and retired in 1994.

Claire was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, reading, solving word search puzzles and playing solitaire. Every year she looked forward to the Mogg Court Neighborhood reunion, which she enjoyed attending. Above all, Claire loved the time she spent with her family.

Claire is survived by her daughter, Janice (Tim) Harmon of Canfield; son, Jeff (Kim) Harmson of Spokane, Washington; three grandchildren, Emily (Dennis) Baylock, Kendra (Lucas) del Rosario and Isaac (Heidi Montez) Harmson and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison and Cora.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ann Godec, Mary Kowal and Stella Gries; brothers, Joseph, Anthony and John Ryzner; an infant sister, Veronica Ryzner and great-granddaughter, Rowan.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 7, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., all at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

She will be laid to rest in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claire T. Harmson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.