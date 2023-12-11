YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher O’Brien, 56, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at his home after a very courageous and hard-fought battle with glioblastoma.

Chris was born in Canfield and graduated from Canfield High School in 1986.

He was very family and people oriented. He loved planning yearly outings for his entire family, be it trips to amusement parks, zoos, train rides or other excursions. During his many years as a Boy Scout leader, he enjoyed teaching young people, including instructing in many merit badges.

Chris was a jack of all trades. His passion was woodworking and he loved building and refurbishing pieces of old furniture, or “history,” as he called it. He thrived on projects of demoing, redesigning and rebuilding from the ground up.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Stein O’Brien and his mother-in-law, Jeanette Bindas Mulhall.

He leaves his wife, Cindy Mulhall O’Brien, whom he married September 10, 1994. He leaves his son, Kyle O’Brien of Boardman and his granddaughter, Alivia Santiago. He further leaves his brother, Bill (Linda) O’Brien of Austintown; his sisters, Peg, (Dennis) Wade of Austintown, Cathy (Jack) Trella of Youngstown and Sharon (Rick) Bates and his pseudo-siblings/cousins, Mary Bodnovich of Canfield and Tom Bodnovich of Poland. Lastly, he leaves his father-in-law, Michael Mulhall of Boardman and sisters-in-law, Melissa (Joe) Protein of Austintown and Michelle (Joe) Snyder of Springfield.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, and 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023. from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Christopher O’Brien, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.