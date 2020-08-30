Christopher Jenkins, Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Jenkins, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after suffering a sudden heart attack, while working an antique fair at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds.

Chris was born December 27, 1951 in Youngstown, the son of Monte and Monica Jenkins.

A graduate of Canfield High School, he later became a self-employed antique dealer. While residing in England, he became an avid soccer fan before returning to Ohio.

Chris is survived by his two stepbrothers, Ward and Erle Flad and his cousins, Jim (Ruth) Anderson, Tom (Kathy) Anderson, Rich (Debbie) Anderson and Suzie (Floyd) Peterson.

Friends may call a half-hour prior to the service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

