Christopher J. Moffo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher J. Moffo, Sr., 58, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

He was born December 21, 1960, in Youngstown.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Patsy Moffo; his wife, Tammy Hogan Moffo; his children, William Hogan, Dana Nail and Christopher J. Moffo, Jr.; two brothers, Anthony Moffo and Dean Moffo and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald U. Moffo and brother, Ronald D. Moffo.

A funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

