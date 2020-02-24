Christopher E. McVittie, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher E. McVittie, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born July 29, 1979, in Detroit, Michigan.

Christopher was a 1997 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received his bachelor’s degree from DeVry University.

He was employed by Allstate as the Claims Service Leader. Chris led a team of insurance professionals tasked with helping restore the lives of Allstate policy holders following catastrophic events.

Christopher was an advocate and President of Pride Softball, involved with the Poland Softball Organization, a member of Holy Family Church and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

He was very involved with the Poland School District where he would read to the students. Chris loved his family and friends, Disney, traveling, going to the gym and obstacle course racing.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Ladesic; two daughters, Riley and Kennedi McVittie; stepson, Justin Ladesic (McKensey Healey); his parents, Sharon and William Long and Kirk and Sandra Davidson McVittie; father-in-law, Bill Young; siblings, Erika (David) Ohl, Danielle Gotshaw (Eric Savard), Kameron McVittie, Brian (Shaine) Long and Matthew (Chrissy) Long; loved by nieces and nephews, Dawson, Owen, Karlynn, Emilyn, Liam, Jordan, Alicia and Abbie.

Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Theresa Ziomek and James McVittie and uncle Robert Ziomek.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christopher’s memory may be made to his children, Riley and Kennedi McVittie.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church with Monsignor Connell officiating.

