YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Marie Zappia-Price, 56, formerly of Youngstown, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, at UPMC Hamot surrounded by her family.

She was born November 13, 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Karen Fauver Zappia.

Christine was a 1985 graduate of Lowellville High School.

She was employed by General Electric as a train wiring manufacturer for 23 years.

In her free time she enjoyed watching Murder She Wrote and Matlock. Some would call her “Sway” on the beach catching sun, drinking her Dunkin, enjoying Handel’s Ice Cream, and singing Luke Bryan songs. Her greatest love was for her family, especially babysitting her grandchildren.

Christine is survived by her husband, Robert S. Price, whom she married May 30, 1993, her parents, three children, Ashley (Fiancé, Adam) Price, James (Fiancée, Victoria) Price, and Samantha Price; two grandchildren, Natalie and Lilly Price; four siblings, Rocky (Shannon) Zappia, Debi (Megan) Zappia, Melissa (Daniel) Borland, and Joey (Monica) Zappia; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday April 24, 2023 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

