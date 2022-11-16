POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina A. Jeswald, 88, died peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Wickshire of Poland, surrounded by her family.

Christina was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Rose Armeni Smaldino.

She was a graduate of East High School and worked as a bookkeeper at HL Libby Co. for many years.

She enjoyed playing bocce, cooking and sewing. Above all, Christina enjoyed the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Joseph A. Jeswald, whom she married June 18, 1960, died February 3, 2017.

Christina is survived by her children, Annette (Frank) DiVito of Poland, Michael (Kimberlee) Jeswald of Poland, Christina Fetchet of Brookfield and Jodie (Gary) Chandler of Poland; 11 grandchildren, Francesca (Michael Cylar) DiVito, Gina DiVito, Michael (Maria Kiraly) DiVito, Kori (Rob) Fuller, Joseph (Kelly) Jeswald, Jacob Jeswald, Cody Fetchet, Caitlyn Fetchet, Kyle Fetchet, Abbey (Blake) Rhein and Emily Chandler and nine great-grandchildren, Carmen, Milania, Gianna, Audra, Cameron, Cassandra, Lyric, Aria and Hallie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Dominic and Anthony Smaldino.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 18 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

She will be laid to rest in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Art Duran for his many years of medical care, compassion and friendship, along with the staff at Poland Medical Center, Akeso Hospice, Wickshire Senior Living and Sandy Cooper with Care Patrol.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr’s Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

