BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryll S. “Cherie” Gibson, 73, passed away Thursday morning, January 13, 2022, with her family by her side.



She was born August 27, 1948, in Youngstown, to the late Chester and Florence Garrett Stoddard.

She grew up in Struthers and graduated from Struthers High School in 1966.

Cherie has lived in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina and Pennsylvania, returning to Ohio in 1984.



She was kind, loving, wise and generous. Cherie treated everyone like they were part of her family. She made you feel special and was a joy to be around. If you were struggling, she was there to offer advice or lend a hand. Two of her favorite sayings were, “Solve the problem” and “take the next step.” Cherie was a mother figure, teacher and mentor to many and if you got out of line, she would let you know with just a look to set you straight.



Cherie and Roy were married July 19, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they traveled with 25 people to share in their joyous event. She enjoyed traveling and taking her children, their friends, grandchildren, family members and friends to places where they could get experiences and education and make lasting memories. Being an amateur genealogist studying to become a professional, she took many trips to the places of her ancestors to do research. She enjoyed planning family parties and picnics and was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. She had to make sure she got to spend time with everyone.



In 2002, Cherie and Roy started Blue Rose Transportation, Inc., a trucking company, fulfilling a lifelong dream of having a family business. Having been in trucking since the age of 19, she set out to prove that women can be successful in a male-dominated field, and do so with honesty and integrity. She was strong willed, determined, resourceful and hardworking. If she put her mind to it, she conquered it.



In elementary school, her friends formed a group named J.U.G.S. (Just Us Girls). The J.U.G.S. have remained in contact and get together whenever they can. They take yearly trips to various locations, including a trip to Italy to celebrate the year they all turned 50. These friendships meant the world to her.



Cherie was a remarkable woman who left a lasting impression on the many that loved her. She will be dearly missed.



Cherie is survived by her husband, Roy Gibson; her children: son, Christian Allen of North Jackson and daughters, Lisa Allen (James Greene) of Friendly, West Virginia and Karin Allen of Austintown; a niece who was like a daughter to her, Melanie Lloyd of Austintown; two grandchildren, Brandon and Katrina Allen; a great-grandson, Rayden Decker; siblings, Harry (Laurie) Kavanaugh, Joyce Fox, Della Stoddard, Georgia (Fred) George, Edward (Mary) Stoddard and Audrey Stoddard and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Gary and Kenneth Stoddard and sisters, Margaret Kavanaugh and Dorothy Exline.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryll S. “Cherie” Gibson, please visit our floral store.