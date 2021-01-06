Charlotte Kluge, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Charlotte Kluge, 74, died suddenly, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Charlotte was born December 10, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles and Anna Jean Perna.

She was a graduate of North High School and earned a master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Charlotte worked many years as a nurse and social worker for Southside Hospital until retiring.

Charlotte loved everyone. Regardless of who you were, she treated you like a member of the family. It was important to her that everyone felt included. Charlotte was always about life and enjoying it.

In her spare time, Charlotte enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening, playing games and the companionship of her loving dogs. Charlotte was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Kluge, whom she married on December 12, 1984; daughter, Krysta Kluge of Poland; son, Charles Wiatt of Youngstown; and her cousins, Anna Marie and Leslie Rupp.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

