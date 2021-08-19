Charlotte K. Grisdale, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte K. Grisdale, 92, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born March 1, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Catherine Ponick.

Charlotte was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, following which, she became a licensed beautician and she later worked as a payroll clerk at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

She married her husband, Theodore J. Grisdale on February 5, 1961 and he preceded her in death on September 24, 1981.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Gregory Grisdale of Poland; her daughter, Linda (Steve) Kovach of Dublin, Ohio; three grandchildren, Tyler, Ava and Luke Kovach and two nephews, Dan and Rick Barber.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Grisdale and her sisters, Jeannette (Alan) Patterson and Eleanor (James) Barber.

Services are private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

