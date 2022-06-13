NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Serenko of New Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

He was born December 6, 1956.

Calling Hours will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd., Poland, OH 44514.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul The Apostle Church.

