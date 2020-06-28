Charles Robert Scott, Salem, Ohio

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes

June 22, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Charles Robert Scott, Salem, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Robert Scott, 71, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born January 16, 1949 in Lodi, a son Raymond and Betty Lucille (Ross) Scott.

Charles was a machine adjuster for Envelope 1 in Columbiana.

He was a great man and a proud man, he was his family’s hero.

Charles is survived by his wife, Susan Scott, whom he married May 23, 2014; his family, Angela “Dink” Leiser, Shirley Scott, Debbie Tomsello, Regina Neal, Robert Hocker, Lisa Miller, Cynthia Ryan, Linda Kennedy, Jim Scott, Butch Scott, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Robert Scott, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com