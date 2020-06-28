Charles Robert Scott, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Robert Scott, 71, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born January 16, 1949 in Lodi, a son Raymond and Betty Lucille (Ross) Scott.

Charles was a machine adjuster for Envelope 1 in Columbiana.

He was a great man and a proud man, he was his family’s hero.

Charles is survived by his wife, Susan Scott, whom he married May 23, 2014; his family, Angela “Dink” Leiser, Shirley Scott, Debbie Tomsello, Regina Neal, Robert Hocker, Lisa Miller, Cynthia Ryan, Linda Kennedy, Jim Scott, Butch Scott, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel.

