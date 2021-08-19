Charles L. Drouhard, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Drouhard, 87, died peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at home.



Charles was born December 4, 1933, in Wooster, Ohio, the son of Ralph H. and Mary Jane Mackey Drouhard.



He was a graduate of Canfield High School and worked in the steel mill for Pittsburgh-Canfield Corporation for 44 years until retiring in 1996.



Charles was previously a member of St. Michael Church and most recently St. Paul’s Monastery.



He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and AARP.



In his spare time, Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. He also enjoyed doing yard work and gardening.



Charles is survived by his wife, the former Joyce L. West, whom he married June 12, 1954; two daughters, Brenda (Allen) Drouhard Martin of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania and Deborah Drouhard of Santa Clarita, California; two sons, Charles M. (Lois) Drouhard of Canfield and David B. (Georgia) Drouhard of Berlin Center; nine grandchildren, Douglas (Wing) Wack, Brent Wack, Amanda (Michael) Harper, Nicole (Brandon) Bradley, Brittany (Craig) Barger, David (Emily Purnell) Drouhard, Lilly (Jerome) Kana, Brandon (Nicole Wilps) Drouhard and Ian (Hailey) Drouhard and 15 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Elen Beall, Elizabeth Ann Kochert and Jean Lewis and brother Ralph R. Drouhard.



Family and friends may call Friday, August 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.



The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.



