POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Mains, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022, with family by his side.

Charles was born May 19, 1935, in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

He went to Westinghouse High School in Pennsylvania. He then moved to the Youngstown area.

On June 28, 1958, he married the former Mary Helen Jenkins. They celebrated 63 years together. She preceded him in death, May 22, 2022.

Charles was a class one operator for Mahoning County Sanitary Engineers for more than 20 years and retired from there. Previously, he worked for Charles Shutrump Construction, Ohio Edison and U.S. Steel.

His hobbies were playing his b-flat tenor saxophone, fishing and watching the horse races.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Mains of Youngstown; two daughters, Theresa (Kevin) Brown of Poland and Peggy Hassay of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Jeff, Greg and Steve (Cara Ricottilli) Susany, Jenna (Melvin) Detweiler, and Monica, Danielle (Dave), Rachel, Julie and Richard Hassay; 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Nora, Wyatt, Levi, Benjamin, Caroline, Gabriella, Mariah, Mason, Kiera and Chloe; as well as many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He also leaves his brother, Harry (Patricia) Mains of Tampa, Florida; brother-in-law, Bill (Judy) Jenkins of Salem and sister in-law, Donna Jenkins of Youngstown.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Adams and sisters, Blanche Scott, Helen Reisch and Carlenne Colaizzi.

The family would like to thank his nurse, Pete and Hospice of the Valley, for the care and compassion given to Charles.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, December 16, 2022, at Holy Family Church, where he was a member.

Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals, 299 Edwards St., Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

