Charles Joseph Ceryan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Joseph Ceryan, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He was born September 19, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio to Freda Weimer (Minotti) and Joseph Ceryan.



Chuck loved to read and learn. It was not uncommon for him to check out several books every week

from the library. He was a student of life and loved to learn new facts and share them with his family.



Chuck was a devoted Catholic. Wisdom 3:1-3 – “The souls of the just are in the hand of God and no

torment shall touch them. They seemed, in the view of the foolish, to be dead; and their passing away was thought an affliction and their going forth from us, utter destruction. But they are in peace.” Romans 14:7-9 – “Brothers and sisters: No one lives for oneself, and no one dies for oneself. For if we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord; so then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s…”



Chuck is survived by his brother, Richard Ceryan and wife, Laura; brother, Randall Ceryan and wife,

Heather; nieces, Jennie Hibbetts and husband, Kris, Jessica, Jaime and Julia Ceryan; nephews, Cole,

Carter and Cobe Ceryan; great-nieces and nephews, Rachel, Joshua, Jolene and Evelyn Hibbetts and

Thomas Ceryan. He loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

