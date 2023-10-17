YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John Brooks, 78, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

He was born on November 5, 1944, in the Brier Hill community of Youngstown, the son of Charles and Carmel Scarpine Brooks.

Charles was an alumnus of YSU’s Williamson College of Business and made his career as a bookkeeper for the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Charles had a passion for trains, fishing and Ohio sports teams. He was a licensed amateur shortwave radio operator.

Charles was a longtime resident at Niles Way Senior Living and attended the Antonine Sisters Adult Daycare for several years.

Charles is survived by his niece, Tricia Terlesky of Austintown, who, having had no children of his own, was like a daughter to him and his devoted caregiver with whom he shared his home in recent years and nephew Tod (Floretel) Terlesky of Chandler, Arizona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia A. Terlesky, and brother-in-law, Ted J. Terlesky, with whom he shared a home for several decades.

In lieu of flowers, suggested donations in Charles’ memory may be made to Antonine Sisters or Hospice House.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.