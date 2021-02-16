Charles Henry Cartwright, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Henry Cartwright, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at his son’s home, with his family by his side.

He was born August 18, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles H., Jr. and Mary Conroy Cartwright.

Charles was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked as a mechanic at Donnell Ford for 47 years.

He was very charitable and generous. He constantly donated to various charities, including the Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and Children’s Miracle Network. Charles was involved with the Soap Box Derby and enjoyed fishing. Above all, he was a family man and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Charles married his wife, Jaynee Cartwright, on November 23, 1957 and she preceded him in death on February 20, 2015.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Bill) Belyusar of Poland; three sons, Thomas (Karen) Cartwright of Boardman, Mark (Karen) Cartwright of Columbus and Christopher (Alice) Cartwright of Poland; sister, Peggy Lewis; brother, Jim Cartwright; ten grandchildren, Katie Cestaro, Frank (Shelly) and Danny (Laura) Caparso, Jessica (J.D.) Beck, Kristen (Todd) Orr, Jason, Annie and Noah Cartwright and Zack and Brian Cartwright and ten great-grandchildren.

Charles’ Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Burial will follow in Lake Park Cemetery.

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Poland Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

