Charles Edward Molaskey, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Edward Molaskey, 87, passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 12, 2021, at Briarfield Place.

He was born September 14, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph C. Molaskey and Mary Tebelak Molaskey.

He married his high school sweetheart, Naomi “Nickie” Starkey Molaskey, on February 11, 1956.

He had an ESSO gas station in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a Gulf distributorship with his father and brother, prior to opening MVG Auto Supply in Struthers with his brother, Joe.

He enjoyed hosting swap meets, taking long car rides, luncheons with his high school classmates and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi Molaskey; grandson, Timothy Michael Slovinsky; brother, Ronald (Jim) Molaskey and sister-in-law, Stella Molaskey.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda (David) Savaet and Deborah (Jerry) Slovinsky; son, Charles Molaskey; brother, Joseph Molaskey; grandchildren, Jason Savaet, Lindsay (Bret) Lorenzo, Julie (Ryan) Kapsandy, Christopher (Cheyenne) Savaet, Michael Molaskey (fiancée, Caitlyn) and Mitchell Molaskey; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Avery Lorenzo and Arabella and Kensley Kapsandy; brothers-in-law, Charles (Evelyn) Starkey and James (Vickie) Starkey and sister-in-law, Charlene Chizmar.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Springfield Township Rescue Squad.

Private services were held Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Charles’ family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Poland Way, Briarfield Place, Southern Care Hospice and Dr. Michael Evan for their care and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

