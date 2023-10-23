YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Kennedy, 85, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023.

He was born on June 25, 1938, in Grindstone, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles S. and Dorothy Patterson Kennedy.

During his career, Charles worked at General Motors in the paint department until his retirement in 2005.

Outside of work, Charles had a variety of hobbies and interests that brought him joy. He found solace in the peacefulness of nature and loved spending time hunting and fishing. His love for the great outdoors extended to caring for wildlife as well; Charles could often be found feeding the birds and deer near his home. He also had a passion for western movies.

Charles is survived by his wife, Carol Evans Kennedy, whom he married on September 12, 1957; sons, Charles, Jr. (Katherine) Kennedy of Liberty and William Kennedy of Youngstown; daughter, Suellen (Mark) Fontanarosa of Boardman; sister, Judith Dunn and Patricia (Robert) Emmerick; brothers, Harold Kelley, Daniel (Donna) Kennedy, Michael (Annamarie) Kennedy and Kevin (Shilo) Kennedy; grandchildren, Lisa Fontanarosa, Amy Fontanarosa (Brent Daugherty), Cameron Kennedy and Brooke Kennedy (Gavyn Armstrong); stepgrandchildren, Charles (Nicole) Boyer, Thomas (Harley) Boyer and Nicholas (Miranda) Boyer; great-grandchild, Christopher; stepgreat-grandchildren, Nina, Zeke, Everett and Marlee and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel where the funeral service will follow starting at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Charles E. Kennedy, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 24, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.