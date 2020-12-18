Charles “Chuck” Julian, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Julian, 76, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 and is now reunited with his wife.

He was born November 13, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of the late Leonard and Rose Ambrosio Julian.

He was a lifelong area resident, a 1962 graduate of Rayen High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Chuck worked 44 years for Nabisco as a sales representative and territory manager in Youngstown and surrounding areas.

He had an infectious laugh. If you met him and were a stranger, by the end of the conversation you were a friend.

Chuck was a huge sports fan and took so much pride in his teams. He always rooted for and wore their apparel from Youngstown State University, Ohio State, the Dallas Cowboys and his beloved Yankees.

He was quite the grillmaster and craftsman. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling and yearly trips to the ocean. His Christmas Eve parties at his home with family and friends were something truly special and will never be forgotten.

Chuck married the love of his life, Patty Demar Megert, on February 17, 1984; she preceded him in death on November 22, 2017. A stepson, Michael Megert, also preceded him in death.

He leaves behind his children, Leonard (Lisa) Julian and Lisa Peterson, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; a stepson, Ryan Megert of Columbus; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Lucy (Jerry) Meso of Youngstown; niece, Jessica and several cousins and friends with whom enjoyed conversations and going to lunch.

To his golfing buddies, he will see you again at the “19th hole!”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no services.

Burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

