CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles B. Luketic, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 1, 2023.

He was born on June 19, 1940, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank and Mary Franczyk Luketic.



Charles was a man of many talents and held various careers throughout his life. He started working at the Cotterbit Service Company in Allison, Pennsylvania before owning his own body shop in Allison. Seeking new opportunities, he moved to Carl Ramsey Chevrolet in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. However, it was in 1966 that Charles made a bold move and relocated to Newton Falls to start a new career in the auto industry at GM Lordstown. In 1968, he settled in Austintown where he found a sense of community. Charles retired at the age of 53 but soon returned to GM Lordstown as a contract employee and then worked for human resources in Michigan. Even after his second retirement at the age of 63, Charles continued to share his expertise and worked for Fairway Ford for seven years. Additionally, he dedicated his time to assist his son at Luketic’s Garage.



While Charles had an accomplished career, his true joy came from spending time with his loved ones. He never missed an opportunity to celebrate birthdays or attend sporting events for his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren. When singing “Happy Birthday,” Charles’ voice would resonate with love and warmth throughout the room. He always looked forward to every holiday. Spending time with his family and friends meant everything to him; their happiness brought him immense joy.



In his leisure time, Charles was an avid Steelers fan, supporting his favorite team through thick and thin. He also shared a special bond with his sons, Charles and Brian, as they indulged in motocross racing together. Trips to New York and Michigan allowed him to enjoy snowmobiling adventures with his son Michael, creating cherished memories in the great outdoors.



Charles treasured education and was a proud graduate of Redstone High School in the class of 1958.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Franczyk Luketic, as well as the love of his life and high school sweetheart, his beloved wife of 57 years, Loretta Leshnak, whom he married on October 11, 1958. Her passing on August 18, 2015, left a void in Charles’ heart that could never be filled. He was also preceded in death by his son, Charles V. Luketic, who passed away in 2018.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Denise (John) Korandovich of Austintown, two sons, Brian Luketic of Canfield and Michael (Betsy) Luketic of Austintown; and three grandchildren, Charles R. Luketic, Alicia Luketic, and Raelene Korandovich. His legacy continues through five great-grandchildren: Colin, Chloe, Nicholas, Aiden, and Remy.He is also survived by his brother, Francis Luketic of North Royalton.



Visitation will be held on December 9th from 10:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel located at 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive in Canfield, OH. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

