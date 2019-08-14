Charles A. Turjanica, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will begin Saturday morning, August 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church for Charles A. Turjanica, 62, who died Friday morning, August 9 at St. Elizabeth Health Care center in Boardman.

Charles was born March 8, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Harold and Elizabeth Bartos Turjanica.

Charles attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1975. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1978 and later earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from American University in Washington D.C.

Mr. Turjanica began his career working with the federal government in Washington, D.C. in 1978, serving as a civilian contract specialist for the U.S. Navy. Charles traveled to many of the U.S. Naval bases and surveyed civilian shipyards to determine their capabilities, for needed ship repair or ship building for the Naval Department. He also worked in environmental compliance for Navy shipbuilding.

Charles’ occupation afforded him the opportunity to travel extensively across the United States. He also enjoyed his many travels overseas. He traveled throughout Western and Eastern Europe, including a visit to the home of his maternal grandfather’s village in the Czech Republic, meeting cousins who still lived there. He also traveled with his family to the Holy Land, a wonderful retirement gift for his mother. His travels also included trips to Greece, North Africa, Canada and Mexico. Besides his love of travel, he loved music and played the piano.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Turjanica of Austintown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Elizabeth Turjanica.

Friends may call on Friday August 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

