Cemal Suat Yelkin, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cemal Suat Yelkin, 38, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Boardman, Ohio.



He was born October 23, 1981 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Ahsen and Cynthia (Ellsworth) Yelkin.



Cemal was a 1999 graduate of Canfield High School.

He was an accomplished race car driver and a member of the Sports Car Club of America. He was ranked third in the country where he held the title of youngest ever podium finisher amongst other records. Cemal liked music, snowboarding and art but his greatest passion was making those around him laugh.



Cemal is survived by his parents, Ahsen and Cynthia Yelkin of Canfield; a son, Marshall Yelkin of New Springfield; two sisters, Alisa Yelkin of Boardman and Kera Yelkin of Canfield; a brother, Sedat Yelkin of Canfield; nephews, Aris, Wynn and Asher and a cousin, Atahan Koymen of Boardman.



Family and friends may call Friday, January 24 from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel followed by a funeral service at 1:45 p.m. A procession to Green Haven Memorial Gardens will follow, where an Islamic Prayer Service will be held graveside at 2:30 p.m.

