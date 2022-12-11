SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Celia A. Murray, 74, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at home, with her family by her side.

Celia was born on May 12, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James Regis and Francis Cook Yauger.

She was a graduate of South High School and co-owner of the Curiosity Shop consignment store in Canfield.

Celia was a member of the Canfield Women’s Business Club, the NORA Resale Association and the Literary Guild at the library. Celia also had an insurance and travel license. She loved the Lord first and foremost and served Him as a lay leader with the Berlin Center United Methodist Church, where she also taught children’s church and attended Bible study. She most recently attended Old North Church.

She married Paul Darwyn Murray on January 18, 1969; he preceded her in death on November 13, 2020.

Celia is survived by her son, Shawn (Shelley) Murray of Canfield; daughter, Heather (Micah) Schulman of Cortland; brothers, David (Judy) Yauger of Salem and Brian Yauger of Naples, Florida; stepsister, Harriet Walsh; seven grandchildren, Aurora Thornton, Jocelyn (Zachery) Kerr, Shawn Paul (Kylie) Murray, Gregory (Brooke) Murray, Katie Ann Murray, Aiden and Morgan Schulman and one great-grandchild, Jamie Darwyn Kerr.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the church.

Celia will be laid to rest in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

