Celesta Carmella Moran, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celesta Carmella Moran, 92, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Woodlands at Hampton Woods.

Celesta was born June 12, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Clouse and Marie Rose Iagulli Bartholomew.

Besides her outstanding talents as a homemaker, she was an accomplished artist, working beautifully with all mediums. She shared her gift by offering lessons from her home and publishing her book, “An Artist’s Guide,” as part of her legacy.

She is survived by two daughters, Celesta (Scott) McCartney of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Therese (Peter) Fasano of Parma; a son, James J. Moran of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Frank Moran, preceded her in death July 12, 2016.

Prayers will begin 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, October 23, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

