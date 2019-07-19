Cecilia Gamble Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, for Cecilia Gamble, 93, who died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Briarfield Manor surrounded by her loving family.



Cecilia was born May 24, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Warren and

Marguerite (Maher) Davis.



She attended South High School and was a graduate of Ohio Beauty School.



For 37 years, she volunteered at the Aut Morri Grotto Circus Ticket Office.

She was a charter member of the Fitch Band Boosters, the Fitch Tagalongs and Austintown PTA for many years. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and a volunteer at the Immaculate Heart of Mary festival for 12 years. She was a member of the Women’s Caldron of the Grotto and a Grotto assistant and volunteer at the Canfield Fair for many years. She was very active with Easter Seals and Cerebral Palsy organizations and did demos at various local stores. Cecilia truly lived life to its fullest.



Her husband, Robert Gamble, whom she married July 22, 1949, died on June 25, 1999.



Cecilia is survived by her daughters, Bunny (Nick) Panella of Mineral Ridge,

Mariann Pfund of Boardman, Marcia Sturdevant of Austintown and Marlene (Ted) Roberts of Austintown; her son, Martin (Darlene) Gamble of Girard; ten grandchildren, Sheila Cribelar, Michele Morley, Michael Pfund, Kevin and Kari Sturdevant, Missy Evans, Kristina and Dominic Roberts, Stephen and M.J. Gamble; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Gamble and her brothers, Tom Davis and James Davis.



Family and friends may call on Monday July 22, 2019, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, which would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations toEaster Seals, 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, OH 44502 or The United

Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland, 10011 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH

44106-4701, www.ucpcleveland.org.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes,

Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

