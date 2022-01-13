AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia Faye Briel, 89, died peacefully Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

Cecilia, affectionately known as Faye, was born March 9, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ernest and Lucille Whalen Cecil.

She was a 1950 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Along with her husband, George, Faye owned and operated their family’s business, Briel’s Flowers, where she worked in the office and managed the books for the company. The shop closed in December of 2019 after nearly 100 years in business.

Faye was a member of St. Joseph Church, the Saxon Club and a monthly card club with her Ursuline High School friends. She also spent many years bowling at Wedgewood Lanes on the Sunday Bowling League.

Faye is survived by her loving and devoted husband, George Briel, Sr., who she married April 15, 1953; her daughter, Paula Kohler of Canfield; son, George (Frances) Briel, Jr. of Canfield; sister, Shirley McGavin of Poland; sister-in-law, Rita Cecil of Austintown; four grandchildren, Casey (Kim) Skufca, Heather (Fred) Hively, Zachary (Sara) Kohler and Molly (David) Barnhart and ten great-grandchildren, Maddy, Emily, Abby and Riley Skufca, Olivia, Calvin, Asa, Jet and Indie Hively and Rory Barnhart.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joseph Cecil and Robert Cecil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January, 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. The family requests all those who join them to celebrate please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cecilia Faye, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.