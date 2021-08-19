Cecilia Day, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia Day, 99, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born October 19, 1921, in Campbell, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Maxgay Lyda.

Cecilia graduated from New Springfield High School.

She devoted her life to taking care of her family and raising her eight children.

She was an active member of St. Charles Church.

Cecilia loved to bake and received many first place ribbons at the Canfield Fair. She worked seven days a week baking at her son’s bakery in New Waterford up until a week prior to her death. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and gardening.

Her husband, Louis C. Day, Jr., whom she married August 18, 1939, passed away August 16, 1985.

Cecilia is survived by her four daughters, Patricia Bartos of Austintown, Carolyn Cope of Columbiana, Rose Mary Palmer of East Palestine and Janet (David) Gorby of New Waterford; four sons, Louis C. Day III (Maryilyn Cooper) of Phoenix, Arizona, Richard A. (Joan) Day of North Lima, John (Carol) Day of Rodgers and Patrick (Cindy) Day of New Waterford; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Joseph Bartos and Charles Cope; three sisters, Sophie Siembida, Valeria Demidovich and Genevive Glista and four brothers, Frank, Ed, Ted and George Lyda.

Private family services with a Mass of Christian burial were held at St. Charles Church.

Burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.

Her family would like to give a special thanks to MVI Hospice for all of their care given to Cecilia. They would like to request material tributes to take the form of donations to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

