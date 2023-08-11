POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil B. Kimmel peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at The Inn at Poland Way, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 21, 1933, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Cecil Byron and Mary Margaret Holleran Kimmel.

Cecil graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952.

He was the proud owner of the Snack Shoppe in the late 1950s, located near St. Dominic Parish. He was employed by the Youngstown Water Company and AP O’Horo before retiring at the age of 64 from Cleveland Thermal Energy. He played an instrumental role in opening plants in both Cleveland and Baltimore, Maryland. After his retirement, he went to work part time as a building inspector for Boardman Township.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Cecil had many interests and hobbies that brought him immense joy. One of his passions was coaching, which he began shortly after graduating from high school. With remarkable dedication and enthusiasm, he coached boys’ basketball teams at St. Columba and later at St. Dominic. At St. Luke’s, he established the boys’ football and basketball programs, with generous support from Walter Fyda. Cecil also made significant contributions to Cardinal Mooney High School as an athletic trainer before becoming an assistant coach for boys’ basketball. In later years, he shared his expertise with Poland High School and Cardinal Mooney High School’s girls’ basketball teams. He was recently inducted to the Cardinal Mooney Athletic Hall of Fame. Furthermore, Cecil lent his skills to Boardman Little League, where he played a crucial role in building the senior league fields.

Family was everything to Cecil; they were the center of his world. He derived immeasurable joy from spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and he would proudly share stories of their accomplishments with anyone who would listen. Cecil’s devotion extended to his favorite football team — the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He rarely missed watching a game, always cheering loudly and passionately from the sidelines.

In his leisure time, Cecil enjoyed being a part of the Lake Club community. Whether it was playing golf, engaging in bocce games or simply savoring the company of great friends, he found solace in these cherished moments.

Cecil’s memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Judith Halloran Kimmel, whom he married May 28, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Church; his children, Mary (Lalo) Berezo of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Tim (Pam) Kimmel of Cincinnati, Katy Kimmel of Wexford and Paul (Heather) Kimmel of Wexford; adored Papa to his ten beloved grandchildren, Matthew Berezo (Colleen), Nicole Berezo, Daane Berezo, Jodie Berezo, Meredith Kimmel Greiner (David), Erica Kimmel, Makenzie Marburger, Amanda Marburger, Alice Kimmel and Lucy Kimmel; his great-granddaughter, Lilly Greiner and his brother, David (Melanie) Kimmel.

Calling hours will take place 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Holy Family Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cecil to Buckeye Hospice.

A television tribute will air August 13 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.