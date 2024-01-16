POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine E. Rodik, 94, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on November 29, 1929, in Struthers.

After graduating from Struthers High School, she embarked on a successful career that spanned over five decades. For 18 years, Catherine brought joy to the patrons of the Colonial House Restaurant as a dedicated waitress. Following this chapter in her life, she went on to work at GM Lordstown for an impressive 28 years.



Outside of work, Catherine had a passion for making her house a home. She had an impeccable eye for interior and exterior designs, creating an inviting atmosphere that reflected her personality – warm, elegant and filled with love.

Catherine Rodik was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Rodik; parents, Bogdan and Rose Bompage Serich; two brothers, John Serich and William Serich; as well as two sisters, Elizabeth Serich Swansiger and Ann Serich McGarry.



She is survived by two sons, Gary (Helen) Rodik of Struthers and Jeffrey (former wife, Martha) Rodik of Poland; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

