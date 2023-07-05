NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine E. “Kate” Molloy, 100, died peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Catherine was born February 10, 1923, in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Caroll Quinn and came to Youngstown in 1989.

She retired in 1983 from Yale University after serving 40 years as an administrative assistant in the Department of Psychiatry at the Yale Medical School.

Catherine was a member of St. Dominic Church.

She leaves her daughter, Dr. Catherine (Donald) Molloy-DeCarlo of Poland and four grandchildren, Kelly Molloy, Eric (Ally) Molloy, Jonathan (Chelsea) DeCarlo and Andrew DeCarlo and five great-grandchildren.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, John Molloy, whom she married May 8, 1948 and died in 1993 and her son, Dennis Molloy, who died in 1979.

Family and friends may call Friday, July 7, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Catherine Molloy, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.