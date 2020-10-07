Catherine Colla, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Colla, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Born March 22, 1927 in Porticello, Palermo, Sicily she immigrated to Youngstown, Ohio with her family as her husband pursued his career in medicine.

Catherine was a loving mother and wife that dedicated her life to caring for her immediate and extended family and bringing love to all occasions.

Her love for her family was evident in the meals she cooked and sweets she baked. Catherine loved to spend time tending to her garden and turning the products of it into delicious home cooked meals. With love she baked cookies and Italian sweets, especially around the holiday seasons, to give to friends, family members, and loved ones and was known to always have cannoli’s ready. Catherine spent her time watching her favorite game shows with her husband, crocheting, talking to her family around the globe, practicing her Catholic faith and she had a fondness for her family’s dogs.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband; Ippolito, parents; Pietro and Grazia, brothers; Pietro, Giuseppe, Giovanni and Dominic and sisters; Anna and Rosa.

She is survived by her son; Paul and his wife Natalie, grandson; Nino, sister; Francesca (Cefalu-LoCoco) of Porticello, Palermo; sister-in-law, Nancy Cefalu of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy.

Family and friends may call Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the following: Istituto Antoniano dei Rogazionisti (Via Tiziano Minio, 15; 35134 Padova, Italy) or the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 343 Via Mt Carmel Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505.

