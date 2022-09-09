AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Hackett lived her last days the same way she lived her life as the matriarch of a family of 134, with faith, quiet grace and patience. Born November 23, 1930, she accepted her cancer diagnosis and spent the last year showing her family how to accept the end of a beautiful life. She passed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in her home with her family present.



With the passing of her parents, George A. Rogers and Edna Robinson Rogers, before she reached the age of 13, she and her sister, Laverne, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Margaret and Benjamin Robinson and Aunt Kitty Murphy. Laverne died in 1956. These early losses left Catherine with a desire to surround herself with the love of a large family. Faith, family and friends were a constant throughout her life.



Catherine and Lawrence Hackett were married on June 8, 1951. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage until Larry’s death on April 25, 2015. He affectionately referred to her as “Captain Kitty”. They were charter members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Catherine was a member of The Immaculate Heart of Mary Altar and Rosary Society.

After years of caring for their ten children, Catherine entered the workforce as an accounting clerk in the YSU Bursar’s Office, where she was employed for 19 years, retiring in 1994. Catherine was a member of The YSU retirees.



Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Ursuline High School. Kitty, as her friends called her, kept close ties with the St Ed’s and Ursuline Girls her entire life. She was proud of having friends for over 85 years. Their monthly club, which evolved into a monthly luncheon in later years, was a favorite pastime. Her high school friends and Marcia Drive neighbors, where she lived for 67 years, were close to her heart.





In retirement, Catherine enjoyed lunches at the Rose Garden in Mill Creek Park, visiting the Butler Museum of Art, and attending her grandkids’ activities. She was an avid reader and artist and loved spending time painting with friends and family at her daughter Mary Sue’s home.



In her teen years, Kitty enjoyed going to Geneva-on-the-Lake with her cousins and their friends. Eventually, her trips to the lake became a highlight of the summer for the growing Hackett family. Family reunions at Geneva on the Lake became a tradition. This summer, Catherine was able to return to Geneva surrounded by 126 family members.



Her family was everything to her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, hosting holidays, celebrating birthdays, cooking her special pot roast dinner every Sunday. She always found something to laugh about especially with her grandkids. This quote “to whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke12:48) was her motto. She lived a life of gratitude and abundance of love.



Catherine is survived by her children, Patricia (Tony) Tringhese, Lawrence (Lynn) Hackett, Terrence (Patty) Hackett, Timothy (Sharon) Hackett , Daniel Hackett, Patrick “Mick” (Cindi) Hackett, John “Breen” (Mercedes) Hackett, Mary Sue Hammond, Ann (Jim) Hannis and Julie Hackett-Cho; 33 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Mary Lou Kosco and Georgia Lee Egolf.



Catherine was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Laverne Sullivan; stepmother, Kay Rogers; son-in-law, Joe Hammond; grandson, Lawrence Hammond; Aunt Kitty Murphy; her parents; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Jim Kane.



A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday, September 3.



The family would like to thank the Hospice At Home services for their care over the last few weeks.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504 and/or The Catherine and Lawrence Hackett Memorial Scholarship at Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

