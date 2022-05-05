AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie L. Price, 69, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence.

She was born November 11, 1952, in Youngstown, to Paul and Rosalie Watson Bryant.

Carrie was a graduate of Poland High School.

She worked in billing at South Side Hospital before staying home to raise her children.

She was a member of a bowling league and enjoyed puzzles, knitting, sewing, baking and ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, David Price, whom she married July 15, 1971; daughter, Tracy Price of Florida; son, David (Kimberly) Price of Virginia; four grandchildren, Nikko (Shiree) Schmidt, Devin (Eva) Price, Ashleigh Price and Brody Price and great-grandchildren, Mia Price and Maximus James Pickens.

She will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

