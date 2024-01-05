NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn R. McCluggage, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on December 26, 2023, at Omni Manor Nursing Home in Youngstown.

She was born on March 10, 1946, in Youngstown to the late James A. and Florence (Fink) Clegg.

She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School and then pursued higher education at YSU.

Carolyn had a fulfilling career working for Joseph Horne for 11 years before dedicating herself to taking care of her family and raising her children. Her love and devotion were always evident in the way she nurtured and supported her loved ones.



Outside of her career and education, Carolyn found solace and joy in various hobbies and interests. Art became a true passion for her, as she spent countless hours painting and sketching. Her creative abilities were evident in the beautiful pieces she created, each reflecting her unique perspective on life.





Surviving Carolyn is her beloved husband of over 50 years, Douglas R. McCluggage whom she married on June 9, 1973; her daughter, Kathryn Joy (Sean) McNaughton of Pennsylvania; her son, Luke Douglas McCluggage of California; her two precious grandchildren, Laney Joy McCluggage and Lincoln McNaughton; and her brother, Dr. Charles R. Clegg; sister, Lestia Bratingham, brother Tom Clegg, and sister-in-law Joyce Clegg.

Carolyn leaves behind a legacy of love that will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have known her.



To honor the beautiful life Carolyn lived, visitation will be held on January 12, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at First Friends Church located at 1028 Jennings Ave in Salem, Ohio. This will be followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson Milton Chapel.



A television tribute will air Monday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.