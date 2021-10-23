Carolyn Orsini, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Ann Orsini, 81, died early Friday morning, October 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born September 22, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Marguerite Petrarca Colaprete.

Carolyn worked at Assumption Village as a registered nurse for more than 25 years.

She went to school at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Carolyn was a member of St. Christine Church, where she volunteered, was a member of the Infant of Prague and also was very active with the Oblate Sisters.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Thomas Orsini, whom she married May 5, 1962; her daughter, Monica (John) Rafoth of Canfield; her two sons, Tom Orsini (Andrea Keener) of Boardman and John Orsini of Canfield; her sister, Connie (Tom) Foster of North Lima; her brother, Dominic (Kathy) Colaprete of Poland; sister-in-law, Mary Balog; her grandchildren, Alexis (Eric) Clayton, Nicholas Orsini, Alyssa (Ian Crawford) Rafoth and Alise Rafoth; her great-grandson, Dominic Clayton and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Monday, October 25, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Christine Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Christine Church or to the Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Orsini, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.