Carolyn Bryson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 10, 2021, Carolyn Bryson passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland with her loving daughter by her side.

Carolyn was born September 29, 1926, in Struthers and was the daughter of Alex and Mary Rozoff.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1944.

In 1947, she met her husband, Richard and was married that same year on November 20, 1947.

She worked at the family business, Rusco Products, Inc. until retiring in 1992.

She was a charter member of the Holy Family Church in Poland and was active in many of its volunteer groups along with the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen and thrift store.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Jan Bryson, with whom she made her home; granddaughters, Monica (Eric) Rebhan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Jennifer (Kenis) Keathley of Sullivan; her grandson, Christopher (Elyse) Bryson; great-grandchildren, Logan and Mikayla Keathley; four nephews and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Carole Laskey; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Patricia Bryson and her brother, Walter Razoff.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Albani and staff for all the excellent care and kindness over the years.

The family would also like all memorial contributions to be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Bryson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.