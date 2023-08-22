AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Bandy, 79, died Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Carolyn was born January 22, 1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Sullivan Jones.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School.

She worked in retail until retiring to raise her family.

In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed needlepoint cross stitch and loved gifting her creations to others.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Faith Bandy and Albert Bandy, both of Youngstown and a sister, Marilyn Thompson.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Stone and Rosemary McFarland.

A memorial service will be held.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

