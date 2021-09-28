Caroline R. (Stevens) Wolford, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline R. Wolford, 78, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hospice House with her family by her side.



She was born December 3, 1942, in Campbell, a daughter of the late George and Carmel (Monfredo) Stevens.



Caroline was a 1960 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

From 1974 – 1999, she worked for the Poland School System for 25 years and Boardman Schools for two years as a bus driver. Along with her husband, Caroline owned and operated Poland Mower Service for over 20 years.

She was a member of The Order of the White Shrine, serving as Worthy High Priestess from 1989 – 1990. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the Friends of the Library Poland. Caroline enjoyed cooking and baking.



She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Wolford, whom she married June 16, 1962; two sons, Michael (Christine) Wolford of Struthers and Brian (Kristine) Wolford of North Lima; a daughter, Susan (Greg) Baughman of Struthers; eight grandchildren, Michelle Wolford, Stephanie Baughman, Danielle (Joseph) Colaluca, Nicole Wolford, Robert (Michelle), Rachel, Brittany and Tyler Wolford; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Mercia) Stevens of Poland and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Cosmo Stevens.



Family and friends may call Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

